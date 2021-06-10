Northwestern on Wednesday became the 25th school to offer Denis Jaquez, and already the three-star New Jersey defensive end has set an official visit.

Why did the offer from the Wildcats prompt him to plan what would be his first official to any school? For one, he says the school offers "the best of both worlds," with an elite degree and Big Ten football.



But the other reason is a former teammate at Richland St. Augustine who raved about his Northwestern visit even though he wound up committing somewhere else a couple years ago. Get the story from WildcatReport.