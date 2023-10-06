It was a whirlwind visit for Aiden Newbill in Evanston last weekend. He ran through all three of his recruiting checkpoints in one swoop: visit, offer and decision to commit.

All it took was seeing the facilities, meeting the staff and watching the team in action. That, plus a good night's sleep, and his mind was made up.

"When I was on the visit, there wasn't necessarily a defining moment [where it clicked]," Newbill said. "After the second day of the visit, after the Penn State game, I woke up and went to my mom and said, 'I'm committing here.' For me, there's no place I'd rather be."

