Northwestern picked up their ninth commitment in their Class of 2024 from offensive tackle Aiden Newbill.

Newbill, who took an official visit to Northwestern last weekend for the Penn State game, brings a big frame and big potential to the Wildcats' recruiting class.

He measures 6-foot-8, 280-pounds and projects to play offensive tackle. He is the second player to commit to interim head coach David Braun, and the first since Carson Grove on July 31.

Hailing from Austin (Tex.) John B. Connally, the tackle is the only player from the Lone Star State currently committed to Northwestern.