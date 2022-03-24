You probably saw that Peyton Warford committed to Northwestern last week as a preferred walkon. That's great, you thought. The program can always use a good long snapper.

After all, Warford is ranked as a five-star long snapper by renowned long snapping guru Chris Rubio, who lauded Warford's skills in a video you might have seen online. There are only 26 five-star long snappers in the country for the 2022 recruiting class, so, you figured, the Wildcats got themselves a good one.

But the thing is, Warford wasn't recruited to be a long snapper. He will play defensive end for the Wildcats.

In fact, he says he never even discussed long snapping with NU coaches. And that’s one of the primary reasons he chose to commit to Northwestern on March 16.

Despite two offers and much more interest from colleges both large and small as a long snapper, Warford wanted to be, as he put it, "a football player" and play defense in college.