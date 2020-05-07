News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-07 09:27:09 -0500') }} football Edit

New Wildcat Theran Johnson knows how to keep a secret

Theran Johnson (in white)
Theran Johnson (in white) (IndyStar.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Theran Johnson fooled everyone.

When the three-star cornerback from Indianapolis tweeted his commitment to Northwestern on Sunday evening, he was hailed as the second verbal commitment of the day and third of the weekend. His pledge came the day after Aidan Hubbard became a Wildcat and just hours after Najee Story took the plunge earlier in the day.

The truth is, however, Johnson had been a Wildcat for weeks. So long ago, in fact, that he doesn't recall the date that he officially committed.

"I don't actually remember," he said. "It's been about two weeks."

Keeping a commitment quiet for that long is quite a feat in today's recruiting landscape, with the prevalence of recruiting websites and social media.

We don't know yet what kind of a cornerback Johnson will be for Northwestern, but we do know this much: the kid can keep a secret.

