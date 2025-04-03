Nick Martinelli declares for NBA Draft but retains his eligibility

Northwestern star forward Nick Martinelli, the Big Ten scoring leader this season, declared for the NBA Draft on Wednesday while while maintaining his remaining year of college eligibility.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that should Martinelli opt out of the draft, he is not entering the portal and remains committed to finishing his career at Northwestern.

Martinelli's decision would have been shocking when you think back to just a year ago, when he averaged 8.8 points per game and started just 11 of the Wildcats' 34 games in their NCAA Tournament run.

But a lot can change in a year, and Martinelli exploded onto the scene as a junior, averaging 20.5 points per game to become the first Northwestern player to lead the Big Ten in scoring since John Shurna in 2012. His heroics helped the Wildcats secure a winning record despite season-ending injuries to starters Brooks Barnhizer and Jalen Leach.

While Northwestern has not had a player drafted into the NBA since Evan Eschmeyer was the 34th overall pick in the 1999 Draft, recent Wildcat stars like Chase Audige, Boo Buie and Barnhizer have all put their names into the process with a year of eligibility left. Audige kept his name in the first time, foregoing the 2023-24 season to pursue a pro career and earning a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards. Buie and Barnhizer both returned to Northwestern for their final years.

Martinelli's path this offseason is more likely to follow Buie's and Barnhizer's. Those two players entered the pre-draft process for an opportunity to go through workouts, receive valuable feedback from NBA front offices and then come back for their final season to put their plans into action.

In the 2023 cycle, Buie entered his name in the draft in early April and announced his return a month later. He put together a second First Team All-Big Ten campaign the following year, entered the draft in earnest in 2024 after exhausting his eligibility and currently plays for the New York Knicks' G-League affiliate.