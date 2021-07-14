NIL not a big factor for Northwestern 2022 commits

Name, Image and Likeness, or NIL, has become the dominant storyline of the summer in college football.

Now that college athletes can profit off of their NIL rights, players are announcing deals and everyone in the media seems to have an opinion.

But while NIL was part of Northwestern's presentation to all of them on their visits, the Class of 2022 commitments we talked to said, to a man, that it didn't have much, if any, impact on their decisions to become Wildcats.

Defensive lineman Austin Firestone, who just committed to the Wildcats last week, put it this way.

"I think it's a great opportunity, and I'll definitely take advantage of it if given the chance," said Firestone, who just picked the Wildcats last week. "However, it did not play a big role in my decision."

That seemed to be the consensus among the seven future Wildcats who responded to our inquiry. They were satisfied with Northwestern's approach to NIL and are excited about their opportunity to potentially make some money in the future. But it didn't have any impact on their decision to commit to the Wildcat program.

Offensive lineman Nick Herzog said he liked Northwestern's NIL presentation during his recruiting process.

"Northwestern did a great job of addressing it, mentioning that it’s uncharted waters but if handled the right way could possibly benefit student-athletes greatly," said Herzog, who was the first uncommitted official visitor to pull the trigger for NU, on June 10. "They went over how they would help us do it, as well as what some of their current athletes have already started doing."

Those current Wildcats attempting to cash in include transfer quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who is available for a one-on-one Cameo video call for $33, and defensive back Tyler Haskins, who has partnered with his former trainer to form a sports fitness training company.

The program's presentation emphasized their partnership with the INFLCR branding app, according to linebacker commitment Braydon Brus. INFLCR -- or Influencer, as it's known -- has signed more than 1,000 teams and 40,000 active athletes, according to its website. Brus said that Northwestern also stressed "how their proximity to Chicago will help a lot with all of that other stuff."

Herzog appreciated that Northwestern, unlike most other schools, was focused more on process than potential profits.