@WildcatReport

Nikola Dugandzic, the No. 1 punter in the nation for the 2025 class, according to kicking authority Chris Sailer, committed to Northwestern on Friday.

Dugandzic, a 6-foot-5, 215-pounder, is a product of Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier, just up the road from the NU campus in Evanston.

"He's a special talent that doesn't come along often," Sailer said on ChrisSailerKicking.com.