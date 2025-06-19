No. 2 2026 K Noah Sur commits to Northwestern

Kicker Noah Sur from Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick announced his offer and commitment to Northwestern in one move on June 19.

Sur is ranked as the No. 2 kicker in the country for the 2026 class by Chris Sailer Kicking, the industry standard for specialist rankings. He is also ranked as the No. 1 kicker in Illinois.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder showcased his skills at Northwestern's specialist camp on June 6, finishing second in their kickoff competition and making 7-of-9 field goals.

A little less than two weeks later, he got his offer from the Wildcats and committed immediately. He picked the Wildcats over preferred walkon offers from Ball State and San Diego State, per his player profile. He also camped at Michigan and Notre Dame this June.