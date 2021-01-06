WildcatReport - No reason to panic

The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster ride for Northwestern football fans.

The Wildcats won the Big Ten West and appeared in the conference championship game for the second time in three years on Dec. 19. They held the lead on Ohio State until nearly the end of the third quarter before eventually losing to the CFP finalists, 22-10. Then, they knocked off Auburn 35-19 in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

But those highs have gotten lost under by a tsunami of change that hit the program at the same time. Athletic director Jim Phillips announced he was leaving to take the ACC commissioner’s job. Defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz is retiring. After the Ohio State game, seven Wildcat players announced their intention to transfer.

As if all that wasn’t enough, last Sunday an ESPN report surfaced stating that head coach Pat Fitzgerald was willing to listen to overtures from the NFL.

For a program that prides itself on stability and continuity, it’s been jarring. It would be akin to the state of Georgia electing a pair of Democratic senators. (Whoops, bad example.)

Let us put your minds at ease, Purple Nation. There’s no need to hit the panic button. Not yet, anyway. The Wildcat program is doing just fine, and we don’t expect Fitzgerald to go anywhere.

Many fans look at the rash of transfers as signs that Fitzgerald is on the way out. Add the fact that Phillips, the boss he has worked so well with over the last 13 years, is leaving, and we admit that it can be viewed as a compelling argument for his imminent departure.

But Fitzgerald turned down interviews for plum jobs like Michigan, Notre Dame and the Packers over the years. We don’t see the Lions, Falcons or Texans swaying him this time around.

We maintain that the only NFL franchise that might – might – one day get him to leave Northwestern is the Chicago Bears. But not now, while Fitzgerald’s sons are still in school and he’s just a few years from coaching his oldest, Jack. (Besides, the Bears making the playoffs probably ensured that they will stick with Matt Nagy.)

Regardless of what happens, though, the transfers and Fitzgerald have nothing to do with each other. Players aren’t jumping ship because the captain is on the way out. They are leaving for a variety of reasons, but most are related to playing time and/or a desire to be closer to home – an understandable reason at any time, and even more so during this COVID-19 era.

Three of the transfers – Isaiah Bowser, Eku Leota and Kyric McGowan – are all graduates who will depart with their Northwestern degrees in hand. They fulfilled their goals both on and off the field, so fans should tip their caps and wish them well.

Also consider the landing places of the three who have committed to other schools so far. The two Arizona natives, safety Gunner Maldonado and running back Drake Anderson, are going to the University of Arizona; while McGowan, a Georgia native, is going to Georgia Tech. Those were clearly cases where the players wanted to return to their home states. We wouldn’t be surprised if wide receiver Malik Washington also winds up closer to his home, in Georgia.