@WildcatReport

CHICAGO-It’s the same old story this year for Northwestern. Despite winning the Big Ten West last season, the Wildcats aren’t getting a whole lot of love from the media.

A Big Ten writers poll by Cleveland.com picked Northwestern to finish fourth in the West division. An ESPN preview said fifth. The Las Vegas over/under line for wins is about 6.5, while S&P+ and FPI projections peg them for between five and six wins.

That is a low bar for a program that has won 20 of 27 Big Ten games, three bowls and the first division title in program history over the last three years.

None of it is surprising to head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who addressed the assembled the media on Friday morning at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. He is entering his 14th year as head coach in Evanston and has seen the lack of media respect year-after-year. It’s as if the Wildcats can’t erase the stigma of the Dark Ages, when they set the record for consecutive losses (34) and went 24 years between winning seasons, from 1971 to 1995, the year Fitzgerald helped take the Cats to the Rose Bowl as a middle inebacker.

When Fitzgerald was asked if he uses the media snubs as motivation, he ripped off a one-liner worth of the main stage at Zanie’s.

“Absolutely, I’m going to have Matt Foley come in and talk about that in the first team meeting. We’re going to get the guys stoked up.”

(Matt Foley, for those that don’t know, was the motivational speaker character made famous by Chris Farley on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s. You know the guy…he lives in a van, down by the river.)

Fitzgerald doesn’t mind it. He even understands it, to a degree. It doesn’t matter that the Wildcats have won 15 of their last 16 Big Ten regular-season games and haven’t lost to a West division opponent in nearly two years. To some, they will always be “just Northwestern.”

“It is what it is,” said Fitzgerald. “We’re not great click bait, I guess. Picking us first isn’t sexy.

“We’ll just earn it. That’s what’s so great about football. The (Big Ten) West gets knocked. Enjoy it. That’s what I tell our players, enjoy it. You’ve got to go out and earn it on the field. That’s what makes our game so great.”

If you look purely at the numbers from last season, the low expectations are rational. The Wildcats finished 12th in the Big Ten in scoring and total offense, and dead-last in rushing. Defensively, they were solid but not outstanding, ranking eighth in total defense. They won with “smoke and mirrors,” said ESPN’s Bill Connelly.

But games are played on a field, not on paper. Northwestern stacked victories by getting stops defensively when they had to, scoring just enough offensively, and not making mistakes. The only category in which the Wildcats led the Big Ten was fewest penalties. They also were second in turnover margin at plus-seven.

That’s how the West was won. It didn’t make for great theater, perhaps, but the bottom line is that it was effective.

“We’ll just continue to do that, control what we can control,” continued Fitzgerald. “It’s always fun to read this time of the year how much we stink. I should get better at golf because I don’t know why I coach.”

He closed his soliloquy with one of his traditional mantras that has almost become his motto.

“You know how I feel,” he said. “Stats are for losers.”



