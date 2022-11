One of the fans in the stands at Ryan Field on Saturday to watch Northwestern battle No. 2 Ohio State will be Aidan Gray.

Northwestern's 2023 quarterback commit knows that the Wildcats' season has been a colossal disappointment. He also understands that Saturday's game probably won't be much of a contest.

But that hasn't shaken Gray's belief in the program or caused any second thoughts about his decision to commit to the NU program way back in February.

"I am 100% a Wildcat!" he said via text message.

Three-star prospect talks about the start of his career at Northwestern, and the end of his career at Naperville (Ill.) North, in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.