2021 cornerback Ore Adeyi committed to Northwestern on Friday, making official what happened on Monday and has been expected since last Friday.

In other words, the two-star's commitment was anything but a surprise.

The former Boise State commitment actually made his verbal pledge to head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday, the same day he announced that he was decommitting from the Broncos.

We talked to Northwestern's newest Wildcat to get the story on his decision.