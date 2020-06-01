Northwestern reached into North Carolina to land a commitment from tight end Lawson Albright . The Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley standout hasn’t been to the Northwestern campus before but his relationships with the staff and multiple virtual visits made him believe this is the place for him.

“I just thought it was the best fit for me,” Albright said. “Playing in the Big Ten with coach Fitzgerald and one of the best coaching staffs in the country and at the same time I'll be getting a Northwestern degree. We went through all the stuff they do to develop you as a person outside football.

“I haven't visited the campus before but I've done all the virtual visits,” he said. “I have a pretty good idea of what it's like.

“It was really the connection with the coaches,” said Albright. “They treated me well and made it feel like home up there. They really look out for you. Coach Heffner's a really cool guy. He got to know me, knows I have the grades, and knows Northwestern would be a really good fit for me. I like the history of how they've used the tight ends there.

“When I get there I'm going to work as hard as I can,” he said. “I’m going to listen to coach Heffner and I know I'll play when I'm ready to play.

“I’ve reached out and got in touch with the other recruits,” Albright said. “They're all really cool guys and we all think this is going to be a special recruiting class. We have big goals.”