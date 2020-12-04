Joshua Moore never thought he'd be in this position.

The three-star 2021 wide receiver/safety from Atlanta (Ga.) Marist committed to Stanford way back in May. Then he flipped to USC in October before decommitting from the Trojans on Wednesday.

So here he is, just a couple weeks before the early signing period begins, still looking for a school.

"It's a weird year," he said.

Everyone can agree with that statement.