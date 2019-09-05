One thing that Northwestern's offense has lacked in recent years is explosiveness. The Wildcats have generated very few big plays, and it's a primary reason that they ranked 108th in the nation in total offense last season.

Will Shipley is the kind of player who can remedy that problem.

The speedy, four-star all-purpose back from Matthews (N.C.) Weddington can make plays as a runner, receiver or return man. He is ranked as the No. 1 all[-purpose back in the nation in the 2021 calls, and he is a high priority for Northwestern’s 2021 class.

The good news for the Wildcats is that Shipley told WildcatReport that Northwestern is a "top school" for him right now.