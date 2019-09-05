News More News
Northwestern a 'top school' for 2021 Rivals100 RB Will Shipley

Will Shipley
Will Shipley (Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher
One thing that Northwestern's offense has lacked in recent years is explosiveness. The Wildcats have generated very few big plays, and it's a primary reason that they ranked 108th in the nation in total offense last season.

Will Shipley is the kind of player who can remedy that problem.

The speedy, four-star all-purpose back from Matthews (N.C.) Weddington can make plays as a runner, receiver or return man. He is ranked as the No. 1 all[-purpose back in the nation in the 2021 calls, and he is a high priority for Northwestern’s 2021 class.

The good news for the Wildcats is that Shipley told WildcatReport that Northwestern is a "top school" for him right now.

