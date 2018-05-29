Three-star safety Corien Azema of Houston (Texas) Langham Creek committed to the Wildcats on Tuesday night to become the third Houstonian in NU’s 11-member Class of 2019.

Azema took an official visit to Northwestern on the weekend of May 18-20. He then said something prophetic two days after returning when he tweeted, “Loved my time out at Northwestern really felt like home.”

One week after that, he became a Wildcat.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder may have a little less than ideal size, but he makes up for it with athleticism and the ability to, as head coach Pat Fitzgerald likes to say, "knock your lips off" (see the first clip in Azema's highlight film below).

Azema chose Northwestern over 17 other schools, including Arkansas, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Stanford and Vanderbilt from the Power Five. He is the first safety in the class, which is now ranked 26th in the nation by Rivals.

More to come from WildcatReport….