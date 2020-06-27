WildcatReport - Northwestern adds another with Casey Simmons

“I think the coaching staff is supportive of me and is willing to work with me to help me get to the NBA,” Simmons told Rivals.com. “Northwestern is a top tier school and I value education and academics. The Big 10 is also a great conference and I will be able to showcase my talents on that stage.”

One of the more trending wings along the east coast, Casey Simmons came to his college decision just days after releasing his final seven. The three-star junior committed to Northwestern, giving the Wildcats a versatile prospect along the perimeter and a major win along the recruiting trail.

Simmons chose the Big 10 program over Boston College, Miami, Pitt, Princeton and Texas. A 6-foot-5 small forward that can play both spots off the ball in the backcourt, Simmons comes in as the 142nd rated prospect in his class. He is also the 34th ranked small forward in America.

The three-star prospect saw his recruitment explode in recent months thanks to the versatility and upside that he possesses. A quality athlete that flourishes on the break, Simmons can initiate the half-court offense, create his own shot and make jumpers to the perimeter. Thanks to his length and lateral abilities, Simmons can be leaned upon for his defensive abilities and in changing positions out top.

A former travel teammate of promising Northwestern standout Boo Buie with the Mass Rivals program, Simmons gives Chris Collins his third pick-up from the 2021 class. Sitting with a top-20 class nationally, Simmons will be joined next fall by two regional talents, Brooks Barnhizer and Julian Roper.