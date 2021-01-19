WildcatReport - Northwestern adds transfer QB Ryan Hilinski

it took a couple years, but Northwestern finally got its man in Ryan Hilinski. The quarterback from South Carolina announced his intention to transfer to Northwestern with a tweet on Tuesday. The Wildcats aggressively recruited Hilinski, a four-star Class of 2019 quarterback, out of Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High School. But they missed out on him when he signed with the Gamecocks. Now, two years later, the Wildcats landed their target as a transfer. Hilinski will certainly compete for the starting job this coming season and will likely have the inside track. He spent two years at South Carolina -- one as a starter -- and will have three years of eligibility remaining thanks to 2020 being a "free" year. WildcatReport reported Hiliinski's imminent transfer on The Rock premium message board two weeks ago. Hilinski was among Northwestern's biggest targets in the class of 2019. But the Wildcats got an early commitment from three-star QB Cale Millen in December of 2017 and looked to be set at QB for that cycle. Hilinski eventually committed to South Carolina on April 4, 2018. Millen suddenly decommitted from Northwestern just a couple weeks later to commit to Oregon, leaving the Wildcats without a QB. They eventually landed Hunter Johnson, a former five-star quarterback and a transfer from Clemson, a few months later. But Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald made a strong impression on Hilinski during the recruiting process. So when Hilinski decided he wanted a change of scenery, the program was a natural landing place.

I couldn’t be more excited and grateful for this opportunity. Go Cats! 💜 pic.twitter.com/OX1g0CNzEK — Ryan Hilinski (@ryan_hilinski) January 19, 2021

Northwestern has a need for a QB after 2021 VRBO Citrus Bowl MVP Peyton Ramsey announced that he would be ending his college career to focus on the NFL draft after one year in Evanston as a grad transfer. So Fitzgerald turned back to recruiting Hilinski, this time out of the transfer portal. Hilinski entered the portal on Dec. 30, after a weird sophomore season at South Carolina where he did not start a game and threw only six passes after starting 11 games as a true freshman. Hilinski made a splash in his second career game for the Gamecocks in 2019, throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns against Alabama. He completed 36 of 57 passes (63.2%) with one interception and kept South Carolina in the game with the Tide for two and a half quarters before bowing 24-13 after Devonta Smith (you've probably heard of him) burned the Gamecocks' defense for a pair of touchdowns to break it open. Three weeks later, Hilinski went into Athens, Ga., and knocked off the Bulldogs, ranked third in America at the time. The true freshman signal caller completed 15 of 20 passes (75%) for 116 yards and touchdown. Hilinski split snaps in that game with Dakareon Joyner, a talented runner who brought an element to the offense that Hilinski did not. Hilinski finished his freshman season completing 58.1% of his passes for 2,357 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

While Hilinski seemed to be established as the QB of the future for South Carolina, his career took a strange detour in 2020. Mike Bobo was hired from Colorado State to be the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator, and when he came to South Carolina he brought graduate transfer quarterback Collin Hill with him. Hill ended up winning the starting quarterback job, with Bobo citing his knowledge of the offense as one of the main reasons for the decision. Hill struggled, however, and, after eight games, he was benched. But South Carolina didn't hand the reigns back to Hilinski, instead going with freshman Ryan Doty to start the final two games. Clearly something didn't work between Hilinski and Bobo this year. Both of them, as it turned out, left Columbia after the season: Hilinski entered the portal, while Bobo took the Auburn offensive coordinator job. There were even rumors that Hilinski would leave the transfer portal and return to South Carolina after Bobo's departure.

Hilinski made a strong impression early in his career by playing well against Alabama (Chris Gillespie)