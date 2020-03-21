News More News
Northwestern adds its name to 3-star TE Gunnar Greenwald's offer list

Gunnar Greenwald
Gunnar Greenwald (Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

You won't find many offer lists as diverse as Gunnar Greenwald's.

The three-star tight end from Satellite Beach (Fla.) has received 25 offers in all, from programs that range in level from the Ivy League to the Big Ten, and geographically from Miami (Fla.) to UCLA. All are intrigued by the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder's versatility and pass-catching skills.

Northwestern was the latest school to add its name to the list, on Friday. We talked to Greenwald about his interest in the Wildcats.

