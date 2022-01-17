Northwestern adds veteran offensive lineman Vince Picozzi

Northwestern got a boost of experience on Monday morning when Colorado State grad transfer Vince Picozzi announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

Simply calling Picozzi a veteran doesn't really do his career justice. To put his journey in perspective, when the Pennsylvania native's college career started as a walkon at Temple in 2016, Northwestern starting quarterback Clayton Thorson was a redshirt sophomore.

2022 will be Picozzi’s seventh season of college football and final year of eligibility.

Picozzi redshirted his first season in 2016 and then played the next four seasons at Temple, from 2017-20. Utilizing his “free” COVID year, Picozzi transferred and played last season at Colorado State. He only played in four games before his season ended due to injury.

With all that time has come quite a bit of experience. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder started a game at every position across the offensive line except right tackle during his time at Temple, where he made 34 starts overall.

Picozzi battled injuries throughout his career and had two seasons cut short because of them. He is coming back to compete at the Power Five level for his final season.

Northwestern can use Picozzi’s experience on the interior of the offensive line this season. NU returns four of its five starters from 2021, losing only center Sam Gerak to graduation.

Picozzi could fill in at center or either guard spot for the Wildcats. Moving Charlie Schmidt from right guard to center, and Picozzi taking over the right guard position seems to be the most likely possibility right now for the Cats heading into 2022.