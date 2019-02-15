2020 could be a big year for Northwestern recruiting in Illinois. Not necessarily in terms of numbers – the Wildcats have offered just three uncommitted prospects from the Land of Lincoln – but in terms of high-end quality.

All three of Northwestern’s targets are four-stars from the Chicago area who rank in the Top 5 in the state. There’s the No. 1 prospect, athlete AJ Henning of Frankfort Lincoln Way East; No. 4, defensive end Rylie Mills of Lake Forest; and No. 5, tackle Peter Skoronski of Park Ridge Maine South.

We talked to Rivals Illinois recruiting expert Edgy Tim O’Halloran of EdgyTim.com to get his take on all three players and the Wildcats chances of landing each of them. Nobody knows more about Chicago area players than O’Halloran, who thinks that the Wildcats have “a good shot” at all three.

