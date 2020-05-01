News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 08:25:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Northwestern among heavyweights in battle for 4-star DE Dallas Turner

Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Northwestern is in a tough weight class for defensive end Dallas Turner.

The Wildcats are battling heavyweights like Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia for the newly minted four-star prospect from Florida powerhouse Ft. Lauderdale St. Aquinas.

But Northwestern may have a puncher's chance because of Turner's father, Delon, who holds an MBA from NU and would love to see his son wind up in Evanston.

We caught up to Turner to get the latest on his recruiting picture.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}