@WildcatReport

Northwestern is in a tough weight class for defensive end Dallas Turner.

The Wildcats are battling heavyweights like Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia for the newly minted four-star prospect from Florida powerhouse Ft. Lauderdale St. Aquinas.

But Northwestern may have a puncher's chance because of Turner's father, Delon, who holds an MBA from NU and would love to see his son wind up in Evanston.

We caught up to Turner to get the latest on his recruiting picture.

