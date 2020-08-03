Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald is no stranger to Louisiana. He has brought a few Pelican State players up to Evanston during his tenure.

This year, however, he hopes to land two in his Class of 2021. He already has a commitment from three-star defensive end Barryn Sorrels from New Orleans. He'd like to get three-star athlete Matthew Langlois from New Roads to join him.

The safety from Catholic-Pointe Coulee High Schools told us that the Wildcats are among the favorites on his 20-school offer list. We talked to him about why.