Jake Rubley is just a sophomore at Highlands Ranch (Colo.) High School, so it's way to early for him to name a short list of schools. But after his third visit to Northwestern on Thursday, it's clear that the hotshot quarterback likes the Wildcat program.

"I don't have a Top 5 or Top 10 or anything like that, but they're definitely one of my favorites," said Rubley, a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder with NFL bloodlines. "They were pretty early to offer me, too. They've only offered two quarterbacks in my class. That really means something."

