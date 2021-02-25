WildcatReport - Northwestern and Michigan will play for the George Jewett Trophy

Northwestern has added another trophy game to its schedule.

This October, Northwestern and Michigan will begin playing for the George Jewett Trophy, the two schools announced on Thursday.

Jewett, who played for both the Wildcats and the Wolverines, was the first African-American player in FBS history. The two teams will honor his legacy by playing for a trophy that has yet to be unveiled.

Jewett played for Michigan during the 1890 and 1892 seasons, playing fullback, halfback and kicker while studying medicine. He then left Michigan for Northwestern in 1893 to finish his medical degree and lettered for the Wildcats for two seasons.

Jewett became a doctor in Chicago before returning to Ann Arbor in 1899. He coached briefly at Michigan Agricultural College (now Michigan State) and Olivet College, and also ran a dry cleaning business until he died in 1908, at the age of 38.

The first meeting for the trophy will take place on Oct. 23, when Northwestern travels to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines.

Unlike its other trophy game, the Land of Lincoln against Illinois, Northwestern will not play Michigan every year. Michigan plays in the Big Ten East and Northwestern in the West, so the two schools will continue to play according to the conference's crossover schedule.

That's probably a good thing for the Wildcats, who are just 15-58-2 all time against Michigan.

“Dr. George Jewett’s academic, athletic, community and cultural accolades transcend time,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in a statement. “We are proud that the University of Michigan and Northwestern University will honor Dr. Jewett’s extraordinary humanity, courage, intelligence, success and legacy with the first rivalry game trophy featuring an African American football player in FBS and Big Ten history.

"Dr. Jewett’s dedication and perseverance to achieve excellence in every area of his life are an inspiration to every man and woman and provide evidence that with hard work and passion there are no limitations to achieving your dreams. We must continue to work together to honor Dr. Jewett by eliminating racism and hate and creating equality in our society.”