It's no secret that Northwestern desperately needs a quarterback for the 2023 class. The Wildcats have had their share of problems at the position since all-time leading passer Clayton Thorson graduated after the 2018 season.

Sporadic play at the position is a big reason that the Wildcats finished 3-9 in 2019 and in 2021. In between those two disastrous seasons, when they had a bona fide, experienced QB at the controls in grad transfer Peyton Ramsey, they won the Big Ten West title in 2020.

In this cycle, offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian is looking South, to Florida, where state champion Dylan Rizk has caught his eye. Bajakian and the Wildcats offered the three-star QB from Ft. Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons last week, and Rizk’s interest is piqued.

"It was definitely awesome!" said Rizk by text message.

We caught up with the three-star signal caller to gauge his interest in Northwestern and get a glimpse of his recruiting picture.