@WildcatReport

The 6-foot-8, 260-pounder from Beverly Hills (Mich.) Detroit Country Day announced his commitment to Northwestern on Twitter to become the third member of the Wildcats' Class of 2021.

But that's exactly what happened on Saturday when the Wildcats beat that trio of Big Ten royalty in the battle for four-star tackle Caleb Tiernan .

It's not too often that Northwestern beats Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State on or off the field.

"I'm extremely honored and blessed to say that I'm 100% committed to Northwestern Univerisity," said Tiernan in the tweet.

A long, athletic player with prototypical left tackle size, Tiernan recently visited Northwestern on March 7, shortly before spring practice was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. He had 18 reported offers in all and named his top four of Big Ten schools on March 19.

Tiernan follows two-star OL Josh Thompson, another Michigander who committed to the Wildcats on Tuesday.

Tiernan is just the latest coup for Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson, who has pulled in an impressive list of lineman in just over a year in his job.

In the 2020 class, the Wildcats beat out a who's who of power programs to bring in three O-lineman: four-star Peter Skoronski (offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State, among others), and three-stars Josh Priebe (Michigan, Ohio State and Auburn among 30 offers),and Ben Wrather (Penn State, Louisville and Virginia among 25 offers).

Tiernan hails from Detroit Country Day, the same high school that produced Wildcat brothers Joe, Chris and Owen Bergin. Joe Bergin graduates this year, while Chris is a starting linebacker for the Wildcats. Owen, Tiernan's teammate, will be a freshman walkon in the fall.

All three were involved in Tiernan's recruitment, said a source.