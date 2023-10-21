Northwestern went into Memorial Stadium off of their bye week, but couldn't pull of the upset as double-digit underdogs.

The Wildcats lost 17-9, and it's hard not to feel that they let this one get away. Their defense was absolutely sensational to start, intercepting Heinrich Haarberg on two of Nebraska's first three drives and forcing a punt from Nebraska's four on the other.

The first pick came on the first play of the game on a leaping snag from sophomore safety Devin Turner, the next came two drives later from senior cornerback Rod Heard to set up the Wildcats at Nebraska's 13.

The ensuing drive was the first true sign that it might be a grisly day for the Wildcats and their offense. A holding penalty and a sack of Brendan Sullivan ended up doubling their distance from the end zone, and Jack Olsen booted a 45-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Over their first three drives, Northwestern accumulated -16 yards of offense on 11 plays, all in Husker territory.

The reeling Huskers reset and responded to Olsen's field goal with a sporadic nine-play, 35-yard drive that set up a 47-yarder for Tristan Alvano, who tied up the game.

What got the Wildcats unexpectedly going against the Husker defense was the ground game. Nebraska was third in the nation in opposing rushing yards coming into this one, but the first signs of life came from junior running back Anthony Tyus III.

On Northwestern's second scoring drive, when they rattled off 10 plays and 73 yards before stalling out in the fringe of the Nebraska red zone, Tyus had five rushes for 61 yards. He seemed to be caught in the middle of Northwestern's running back room, not stronger than Cam Porter and not quicker than Joe Himon, but he was the first Wildcat to make a dent in the Huskers all day.

Olsen knocked in a 37-yarder to put the Wildcats back in front 6-3, but that proved short lived. Nebraska got their own ground game going and punched in the game's first touchdown with 23 seconds left in the half.

The third quarter was a total stalemate after the Wildcats shot themselves in the foot yet again. A 32-yard completion to AJ Henning set Northwestern up at the Nebraska 22, but a chop block outside the tackle box turned a Jack Lausch rush for no gain into a 15-yard loss. The Wildcats never got back on schedule after first-and-25, and Olsen came up short on a 54-yard attempt on fourth-and-24.

Fatigue and field position caught up with Northwestern to open the fourth. After Nebraska flipped the field with a 60-yard punt to Northwestern's six-yard line, they forced a three-and-out. The Huskers started in Wildcat territory at the 44, and struck immediately with an option play action pass from Haarberg for a touchdown, pushing the lead to what would be an insurmountable 17-6.

A 66-yard completion to Bryce Kirtz set up Northwestern in the Nebraska red zone for the third time, but for the third time they left with just a field goal. The 25-yarder from Olsen brought the game to 17-9, the final score.

It was a brutal result for the Wildcats, who came into Lincoln with a backup quarterback and interim head coach. Even with everything stacked against them, it's hard not to think they let this one slip through their fingers.

The elation of two first quarter turnovers and a 6-3 lead faded as the Wildcats racked up eight penalties for 75 yards. Their defense continued to stuff the Huskers and gave the offense opportunities to tie the game with 8:39 and 2:59 to play, they were able to capitalize on neither.

A football game is a seething mass of variables, but there's no doubt frustration with offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian has reached an all-time high. The Wildcats came into Lincoln as 10-point underdogs with a backup quarterback and interim head coach.

They reached the red zone three times, forced two turnovers and held the Huskers under 250 yards on the day. They still ended up with a one-score loss.

Northwestern's goals were all ahead of them coming into Lincoln: win the West, win the Big Ten and win their bowl game. The West and the Big Ten are likely out of reach with three losses, but a bowl game is not yet off the table.

Sullivan showed flashes on long completions to Henning and Kirtz, finishing 12-for-23 for 176 yards and a Hail Mary interception in the first half, but still can't seem to assert himself as a Big Ten-caliber quarterback.

In his defense, the Nebraska defense was living in the backfield. The Huskers sacked Sullivan eight times, including twice on the final drive. Instead of dropping back in prevent, they consistently brought five or more and the Wildcats couldn't carve out space for Sullivan to operate.

For as much as the offense struggled, the defense excelled. The Wildcats have a bowl game-caliber defense and if they can get Ben Bryant back, snapping the two-year postseason drought remains on the table.