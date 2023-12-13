Advertisement
Northwestern cements Tito Williams' commitment on second visit

Williams committed to Northwestern on Oct. 4 and took his second visit this past weekend.
Matthew Shelton • WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Tito Williams committed to Northwestern in early October after visiting for the Minnesota game, but the Wildcats wanted to cap off his recruitment with an official visit to Evanston last weekend.

Rather than dropping by in the maelstrom of game day, Williams got to see Northwestern during their bowl prep and practice cycle, meeting coaches and players outside of the hectic environment of his first trip.

"It was great," he said. "My favorite part was chilling with all the recruits and players, having a good time and making a relationship with the coaches.

"Just stuff like that, kind of outside of football."

Read more about Williams' visit in this WildcatReport premium story.

*****

*****

