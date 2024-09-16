The 3-2-1 going into Week 4

Here are three things we learned from the Eastern Illinois game, two questions we have moving forward and one bold prediction about the future as the Wildcats prepare to hit the road and face new Big Ten member Washington.

1. Lausch settled in eventually.

The biggest story in Evanston heading into Saturday night was redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch making his first career start. The Chicago native's night started about as poorly as one could imagine. Going into Northwestern's final drive of the first half, Lausch was 3-for-12 passing for 16 yards.

After doing a whole lot of nothing for the first half and looking like another loss to an FCS opponent could be in the cards, Northwestern took over the ball on their own 20-yard line with 1:52 on the clock before halftime. Choosing to be aggressive, offensive coordinator Zach Lujan put the ball in the hands of his new quarterback. Facing third-and-2, Lausch rolled out to his right and found tight end Marshall Lang wide open over the middle of the field for a gain of 19. That play seemed to change both Lausch and the offense as a whole's fortunes for the rest of the night. Lausch completed two more passes on the drive before Joseph Himon II's 32-yard scamper down the left sideline gave the Cats the lead for good.

After finding his confidence to close out the first half, Lausch looked like a new quarterback. The Brother Rice graduate completed all 11 of his attempts after the break for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns- the first two Wildcat touchdowns through the air in 2024.

In total, Lausch completed 20 of 31 attempts for 227 yards and the aforementioned pair of scores while adding 62 yards on the ground. He was the first Big Ten quarterback to hit those marks in his first career start since Justin Fields and Michael Penix Jr. in 2019.

First-half Lausch was alarming for Northwestern's prospects the rest of the season. A handful of throws were low and skipped into the intended receiver's feet. Head coach David Braun chalked up the early struggles to nerves for the new signal caller.

"I think you saw in the first half a first-time starter. A little amped up, aiming the ball a little bit," Braun said about his young quarterback.

In the second half, Lausch turned the page. He was calm, confident and surgical. To top it all off, Lausch didn't turn the ball over once and never put it in harm's way. His only decision making miscue was being pushed out of bounds to create a second-and-15 rather than throwing it away. Braun cited Mike Wright's recklessness as a reason for the change at quarterback and Lausch held up his end of the bargain.

It's only going to get harder for Lausch; there are no more FCS opponents on Northwestern's schedule. But his ability to bounce back and the effortlessness with which he moved the offense, starting with the final drive of the first half, absolutely should give Northwestern confidence they have the right man under center.





2. Cam Porter is Northwestern's backbone.

After being denied a chance to steal a game for Northwestern in Week 2, fifth-year senior running back Cam Porter was back to being as reliable as can be on Saturday night. Porter was there whenever Northwestern needed a play, finishing with 15 carries for 77 yards and his third touchdown of the season.

Porter's decisive running style was on display all night against EIU, gashing the Panther defense for chunk runs to keep the Northwestern offense moving. Most of his damage came in the first half when Northwestern needed him most as they struggled to complete a pass, with 58 of his 77 yards coming before the break. Through all the struggles Northwestern has had on offense, Porter has been there for Lujan and his quarterbacks to pick up yards and move the offense.

Redshirt freshman Caleb Komolafe has not hit his stride so far this season and Himon, while talented, is undersized to be an every down Big Ten running back. Porter has been the best thing going for Northwestern's offense by a long shot, and it should be his backfield. With Lausch taking over as a first time starter, being able to count on Porter will be crucial for Northwestern.





3. The defense stays sharp.

Northwestern's defense was the only reason the Cats stayed afloat through two games, and with the offense looking better on Saturday night, the defense still didn't take a step back. For the second time in three games the Cats held an opponent to single digits. The defense's effort was led a dominant run defense. EIU ran for 40 yards on 20 attempts, a paltry two yards per carry.

Some of that was hampered by sack yardage. The Cats continued to hound opposing quarterbacks for three sacks on Saturday night, despite the Big Ten's leader in quarterback pressures Anto Saka being sidelined with an injury. Both redshirt freshman Dylan Roberts and sophomore Michael Kilbane dragged down Eastern Illinois quarterback Pierce Holley for their first career sacks. The Cats' 2023 sack leader, Aidan Hubbard, also got home to Holley to end the Panthers' opening drive of the game.

Junior safety Devin Turner got AC/DC playing over the Martin Stadium speakers with a diving interception in the third quarter for NU's only takeaway of the night. That's three straight games with a takeaway to begin the season for Northwestern, something that has to make Braun and defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle very happy.

Even with the offense showing signs of life under Lausch in the second half, the Cats will still go only as far as their defense can take them in 2024. On Saturday night, they showed for the third week in a row that they are more than up for the task with a third consecutive dominant showing.