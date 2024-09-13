Jack Lausch will make his first career start at quarterback for Northwestern. (Photo by Yahoo Sports)

All eyes will be on Jack Lausch on Saturday at Martin Stadium as Northwestern takes on Eastern Illinois. The Wildcats are hosting their third straight home game to open up the season. It’s been a mixed bag so far, with an exceptional defense but rocky offense and a 1-1 record that led to Northwestern’s staff naming the redshirt sophomore Lausch the starter over grad transfer Mike Wright. Lausch’s first start of his college career comes against the Eastern Illinois Panthers who are 1-1 themselves, having been blown out, 45-0, by Illinois in Week 1, and bouncing back with a 27-20 win over Indiana State in Week 2. Can the Wildcats get right before their trip out to Washington to open Big Ten play next week, or will the program's struggles against FCS teams show up once again? Our staff weighs in with our predictions.

Matt Shelton (1-1)

Northwestern’s offense has plenty to figure out with Lausch behind center but this is as good of a chance as they’ll get to do it. The Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice product has undeniable athleticism, a Major League draft prospect that opted for Northwestern football. But he has very little in-game action and fewer than 200 yards of career total offense. This year’s offense line has been a welcome improvement though, allowing zero sacks and boosting its rushing yards per game by 40 from last year. They’ll give Lausch time to operate and lanes for Cam Porter to run. It’ll be on Lausch to keep his composure and avoid the turnovers that cost Wright the job. He’ll also have a fearsome defense that has allowed just 19 points in regulation through two games. The ultimate test will be Washington, but I think NU has the supporting cast to help Lausch work through any growing pains and pick up a three-score win. Fearless Forecast: Northwestern 27, Eastern Illinois 3



Louie Vaccher (1-1)