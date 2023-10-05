MORE ON WILLIAMS: NU earns commitment from S Tito Williams, their second of the night

Northwestern has made a game day recruiting push the last couple weeks to bolster their Class of 2024, and it's starting to pay dividends.

Three-star safety Turelle "Tito" Williams, a rangy 6-foot-1, 180-pounder from Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central, was the second player to commit to the Wildcats last night, 11 days after his visit to Evanston for the Minnesota game.

The announcement came a week and a half later, but Williams knew it was meant to be when he was at Ryan Field that Saturday.

"When we were walking out [on the field pregame], Coach Braun brought me out to midfield and offered me," Williams said. "That's the moment I knew that Northwestern was the place for me."

Williams is the third player to commit to Northwestern since Braun was named interim head coach, and notably his first defensive commit. Williams received a three-star rating from Rivals after his decision, and is tied with Aiden Newbill and Patrick Schaller at the top of Northwestern's Class of 2024.

