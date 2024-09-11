On Sept. 4, Northwestern last week offered gigantic offensive tackle Braden Wilmes, who measures 6-foot-8, 285 pounds, and officially entered the recruitment of the sixth-best player in Kansas in the Class of 2026.

Wilmes is up to eight offers, all in the Power Four, and said via DM that he was excited about the offer and looking forward to seeing what Northwestern has in store.

"I would say we are still getting to know each other, but I’m eager and excited to continue building a relationship with them to find out how good of a fit I would be with the Northwestern football program," he said.

