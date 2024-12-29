Northwestern closes calendar year by rolling over Northeastern, 85-60

Ty Berry scored a season-high 23 points with five 3s. (Photo by Northwestern Basketball)

EVANSTON-Ty Berry scored a season-high 23 points and Brooks Barnhizer notched his sixth straight double-double as Northwestern capped off the 2024 calendar year with an 85-60 win over Northeastern on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena The Wildcats fell behind early, 17-4, but flexed their defensive muscles to come back and dominate down the stretch. Northwestern hounded the Huskies into 22 turnovers and scored 34 points off of them, to Northeastern's five. Fifth-year guard Berry, who also scored his 1,000th career point, led the way with five 3s, while do-it-all forward Barnhizer recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds, to go along with seven assists and five steals. Northwestern finished 9-2 in their non-conference slate and head into 2025 at 10-3 (1-1 Big Ten) and unbeaten at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's last game of the year.

Collins' tough love to Berry bears fruit: Collins has been adamant in his support for Berry over the years, and the veteran coach shared post-game that his support can veer into tough love, too. "I love Ty. He's been a really good player in this program and obviously he got knocked to the pavement with that knee injury," Collins said. "Even though he played well at Iowa, pretty good game against Georgia Tech, I just didn't think he was in the right frame of mind that he needed to be as we approached these last 20+ games. "I got after him a little bit out of the break. Maybe he was stunned, but it was a jolt from someone that cares for him... I just love how he responded. He didn't mope, it wasn't all of a sudden he hates his coach because I got on him in front of the guys... He's been a key part of a lot of winning and culture building. Hopefully this is a springboard, because we need him." The message got through to Berry, who hit 5-of-7 3s against the Huskies. "Coach is always keeping it real," Berry said. "Especially me, because I've been here the longest. He knows when I'm at my best, and when I'm not and I feel like keeping me accountable is extremely important. He's been doing that, and for me, it's about staying confident, knowing what I bring to the table is important to the guys, then going out and executing." Barnhizer and Nick Martinelli might be the top two of this team, but Berry is often the barometer. The Wildcats are 6-1 this season when he makes multiple 3-pointers and 5-1 when he scores 10+ points. When Berry is on, this team is very hard to beat.

The Cats have built a connection with the community: On a dreary December day with students on break and an unappealing non-conference foe in the building, 5,944 fans filed past the Ryan Field construction outside and into Welsh-Ryan Arena. "It's a great testament to what our players have done to capture the North Shore and Chicago area," Collins said. "How can you not watch Brooks and Nick, with how hard those guys play? They're a group you want to cheer for... "People said to me when i first got here, and no one came to the games, how can you get a better environment? I always answered the same: win." And win the Wildcats have. Stretching back to 2022-23, Northwestern is 53-27, winning nearly two-thirds of their games. One of the engines driving their success has been a more-and-more raucous home court, where the Wildcats finished 16-1 in the 2024 calendar year. "People like watching a product that's fun, they like watching wins," Collins said. "There are a lot of people in this area that really love sports. I know you went to other schools as your undergrad, but let us be your hometown team... To have people from this area bring their kids to the game and say, 'I went to Michigan State but my kids love the Cats.' They love Brooks, they love Ty Berry. That was always one of my biggest goals." After turning Central & Ashland into an inhospitable climate for any Big Ten foe, the Wildcat faithful have taken the next step and blanketed Welsh-Ryan in purple for games against DePaul and Northeastern that would have bordered on a graveyard shift just three years ago. The connection that Northwestern, Collins, and these players have built to the community has been truly special to witness.

Barnhizer continues sensational run: A Barnhizer box score is often a work of art, in and of itself. There's the aforementioned double-doubles, five of those, and six straight games with 20 or more points. He's recorded at least three steals in six of his first nine games. He's become a much more capable passer, tying his career-high with seven assists. It was his third game of six or more dimes in the past six contests. "Brooks has been phenomenal," Collins said. "What more can you say? There are other great players in the country, but I'm not sure anyone is affecting the game the way he does for us." There are concerns about how, or for how long, Barnhizer can maintain this level of play in conference. Big Ten play is, to use his words, a "20-round fight". Since the Arizona Tip-Off, Barnhizer is averaging 39.1 minutes per game over the last seven games. Barnhizer finished among the top 15 in the nation last year in minutes, and at his current rate he'd rank fourth. To twist Collins' compliment, there may not be a staff in the country that asks more of a player than Northwestern's does of Barnhizer. But he delivers. Through 13 games, he's blown away any reasonable prediction for his production heading into the season and has established himself not just as the leader of this team, but as the latest legend in this program's history.