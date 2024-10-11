Northwestern comes up with four turnovers to rout Maryland, 37-10

The Wildcats picked up two more turnovers after that to win going away.

That’s when Carmine Bastone, in his first game returning from injury, sacked Edwards at the Maryland 7-yard line and forced a fumble. Aidan Hubbard pounced on the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown to give the Wildcats a commanding 24-10 lead with 13:17 left in the final quarter.

The biggest play of the game was a touchdown turned in by the Wildcat defense. Northwestern’s lead was down to 17-10 after Maryland had completely dominated the third quarter and the Wildcat offense turned in its fifth three-and-out.

Lausch wound up 10-for-18 for 203 yards passing, while Kirtz had his second straight 100-yard receiving game. He finished with just three catches but for 123 yards, an average of 41 yards per catch.

On top of that, it was Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) that produced the big offensive plays against a Maryland team that’s known for explosives. Jack Lausch completed three passes of 40 or more yards against the Terrapins – a 40-yarder to AJ Henning, and 40- and 55-yarders to Bryce Kirtz.

The Wildcat defense, which came up with three of those takeaways, also stopped Maryland on downs three times in the second half. Maryland outgained the Wildcats 355-283 in total yards and ran 33 more plays but wound up losing the game by 27.

Maryland, which was a 10.5-point favorite, came into this game ranked No. 1 in the nation in turnover margin at +8. But Northwestern won the turnover battle 4-0 at SECU Stadium and turned those giveaways into 20 points.

The Wildcats forced four turnovers – more than the Terrapins had committed all season – to post a resounding 37-10 win over the Terrapins. It was Northwestern’s first Big Ten victory of the year and halted a two-game losing streak.

The two teams traded three-and-outs on their first possessions of the first quarter before Northwestern made the first big play of the game. Lausch hit a wide-open Henning down the middle of the field for a 40-yard gain to the Maryland 9. The Wildcats, who have been dreadful near the goal line this season, cashed it in three plays later when, on third-and-goal, Lausch dropped back, didn’t see anyone open and sprinted up the gut for a 9-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Wildcat lead.

Lausch was just getting started. On the next possession, he converted two big third downs. On third-and-9, he was flushed from the pocket and scrambled for 13 yards. Then, on third-and-7, he delivered a second 40-yard strike, this time dropping it Kirtz’s basket at the Maryland 10. That set up Cam Porter’s 3-yard touchdown run.

Already up by two scores, the Wildcats got a gift from Maryland when Ricardo Cooper Jr. fumbled the ensuing kickoff after a hit by Greyson Metz, and Damon Walters recovered it at the Maryland 23-yard line. The offense stalled, but starting punter and backup kicker Luke Akers – in for the injured Jack Olsen – drilled a 43-yard field for a 17-0 lead with 10:50 to go in the second quarter.

Just when the Wildcats looked poised to break the game open, Maryland’s slumbering offense finally found its groove. Using screens and quick throws to the edge by Billy Edwards Jr., the Terrapins drove deep into Northwestern territory. A pass-interference call against Braden Turner in the end zone gave the Terps a first down at the NU 2.

Northwestern’s defense bowed up to stop three straight runs up the middle, but Edwards finally got across the goal line on a tush push on fourth down to put Maryland on the board after a 16-play, 90-yard drive.

Offensive coordinator Zach Lujan’s attack had a strong first half, but his decision to throw the ball in the final minute from deep in his own territory almost cost the Wildcats three points. Instead of running the ball three times to eat the rest of the clock, Lausch threw it once and the incompletion stopped the clock before the Cats had to punt out of their own end zone.

That call gave Maryland 32 seconds to work with after taking over at the NU 49, but the Terrapins were stopped at the NU 36 and Jack Howes missed a 54-yard badly, so the Wildcats dodged an embarrassing bullet.

Trailing 17-7, Maryland got into NU territory on their first drive of the third quarter. They reached the NU 37-yard line, but Theran Johnson broke up a short slant to Kaden Prather on fourth-and-3 to give the Wildcats the ball back.

Northwestern went three-and-out, and Akers booted a 56-yard punt to the Maryland 1. After Roman Hemby got drilled by Mac Uihlein and narrowly avoided a safety on first down, the Terrapins marched right down the field again.

They ran 17 plays and went 94 yards, but Edwards was sacked by Hubbard on third-and-goal from the NU 4 and lost nine yards. So the Terrapins had to settle for a 31-yard Howes field goal to cut NU’s lead to 17-10 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The third quarter was all Maryland. The Terrapins ran 25 plays for 124 yards – compared to three plays for 11 yards for Northwestern – and had the ball for a dominant 13:28. Yet all they had to show for it was three points.

That’s when Bastone’s forced fumble and Hubbard's touchdown restored Northwestern’s momentum.

Lausch’s third bomb of the night – a 55-yarder to Kirtz – set up an Akers 38-yard field goal.

Maryland gave the ball away in its own territory yet again when Preston Howard fumbled after a catch and Turner recovered the ball at the 33. That set up another Akers field goal, this one a 39-yarder, to make it 30-10 with 6:17 left in the game.

Northwestern got is fourth and final turnover when Walters picked off an Edwards throw and returned it 33 yards to the Maryland 20. Three plays later, walkon running back Jake Arthurs scored his first career touchdown on a 9-yard run to produce the final margin.

Edwards, who came into the game with a sterling 11-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio, went 28-for-51 for 296 yards, but with no touchdowns and one interception. He also had one fumble.

Northwestern hosts Wisconsin at Martin Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m. Central.