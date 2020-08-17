Northwestern commits react to Big Ten postponing 2020 season
The Big Ten's decision last week to postpone the 2020 football season until next spring directly impacted more than 1,200 scholarship athletes across the conference.
But the postponement's ripples will also be felt by many more players, including incoming 2021 commitments who are not yet sure what kind of effect the decision might have on their careers.
We reached out to many of Northwestern commits to get their thoughts on the Big Ten's move , what questions they have moving forward, their current plans for their senior year, and more.
Find out what they had to say.
LAWSON ALBRIGHT
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news