New Northwestern running back commit Cameron Porter says that he has always looked up to current Wildcats Jordan Thompson and Jeremy Larkin.

Porter plays at Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalle, the same high school that produced those two Wildcat stars, and he remembers watching them play when he was a kid.

“I grew up looking up to them. They were stars at LaSalle,” said Porter, a three-star junior who committed to the Wildcats on Saturday during an overnight visit. “When I was a little boy, I was amazed by them, especially Jeremy.”

Now, Porter will get a chance to play Larkin’s position when he arrives in Evanston in 2020 – though he emphasizes that he is not the kind of back that Larkin was.

