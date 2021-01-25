WildcatReport - Northwestern continues to be plagued by losing streaks

On Dec. 26, 2020, Northwestern knocked off No. 23 Ohio State, 71-70. It was the Wildcats' fourth straight win and they sat atop the Big Ten standings at 3-0.

They haven't won since, losing seven straight games. The most recent one came on Saturday night, an 81-78 loss to Penn State.

While it's been almost a month since the last Wildcat win, this losing streak isn't even that long by head coach Chris Collins' standards; it's tied for the fourth-longest slide of his tenure.

If there is an air of familiarity around this losing streak, there should be. It happens on a regular basis. In all but one of Collins' eight seasons in Evanston the team has endured a losing streak of at least five games.

In fact, the only year where a losing streak didn't reach five was in 2016-17, the year Northwestern made the NCAA Tournament. Their longest losing streak that year was just two, which happened on three different occasions.

But this is the sixth time in eight seasons the Wildcats' slide has reached at least seven games, and the fourth season in a row.