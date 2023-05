Northwestern started recruiting Aidan Glover in April but they have made up for lost time by hosting the quarterback from Collierville, Tenn. for his first official visit over the weekend.

The three-star prospect said he was "blown away" by an experience that put the Wildcats in his top three with a decision coming soon.

"It went really well, I had a great time up there," Glover said. "I got to spend a lot of good quality time with the coaches and the players, and really get a feel for what the program is about and how they go about things on a daily basis."

Read more about Glover's visit and where the Wildcats stand and his recruitment in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.