Northwestern defense looking to build on strong second half vs. Duke

For the second time in three weeks, Northwestern's coaches have declined to name a defensive player of the week. That says just about all their is to say about NU's performance on that side of the ball thus far this season.

The Wildcats have been awful, allowing 34 points and more than 500 yards per contest to FBS opponents. Northwestern's lone respectable showing on defense came against FCS foe Indiana State in week two.

The Wildcats were unable to build on that in week three against Duke. The Blue Devils looked like the Harlem Globetrotters in the first half, running circles around a bewildered defense.

The second-half performance, however, looked a lot more like what Northwestern has been doing defensively for the last six years or so. After allowing 30 points and 420 yards in the first half, the Cats held Duke to zero points and 138 yards in the final 30 minutes while generating three turnovers.

Now Northwestern is faced with the task they failed at last week: building on their success and continuing the momentum created by the previous week's performance.

"We have to limit explosive plays and self-inflicted wounds; that's painfully obvious," head coach Pat Fitzgerald said on Monday. "We have to get off the field on third down; that's painfully obvious, as well."

Fitzgerald remains insistent that the coaching staff didn't make any scheme adjustments at half time, except one minor formational change. He said the coaches just told the players to "go attack," and they did.

Fitzgerald also said that it's on the coaches to make sure the players understand what they're doing and aren't confused by having too much thrown at them. Based on the amount of Duke receivers running completely free through the Northwestern secondary, it looked like there was a good amount of confusion. Senior linebacker Peter McIntyre put the onus of the confusion on himself and his teammates.

"(We) need better communication," he said. "(We) can't make the same number of mental errors we did in the first half if we want to be the team we can be."