New Northwestern assistant head coach and safeties coach Harlon Barnett is beginning to make his presence felt on the recruiting trail.

Northwestern's latest round of offers included rangy, 6-foot, 175-pound safety Alijah Jones from Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spaulding. He is one of Barnett's first offers since taking the job with the Wildcats in February.

"I was very excited," Jones said about earning the offer on April 12. "I had been talking to [safeties] coach [Harlon] Barnett for a little while. He and the head coach FaceTimed me, gave me the offer, and I was really happy about that."

