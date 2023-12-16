CHICAGO-If Northwestern fans were hoping for a big win to exorcise the demons of the Chicago State loss a few days ago, they weren't exactly in luck. The Wildcats got into a low-scoring slugfest early, heading into the half tied at 25, before getting into gear in the second to win 56-46.

Nick Martinelli came in as the super sixth man and finished with a game-high 16 points. He received the Fisher-McGrath MVP for the player of the game in the Northwestern-DePaul series for his efforts.

Ryan Langborg continued his absolutely scorching stretch of shooting, knocking down four of eight attempts beyond the arc on his way to 14 points. Since Purdue, he's shot 64% from three.

It was a fairly quiet night for Boo Buie, who tallied nine points on a chilly 4-of-14 from the floor.

One of the standouts beyond Martinelli and Langborg though was Brooks Barnhizer. Barnhizer had an anemic start, 0-for-7 from the floor and 0-for-5 from three, before hitting four of his last six and sparking a one-man run with a three, steal and layup to put Northwestern up eight and in the second-half driver's seat.

Then, with 6:08 to go, he plunged the dagger in the Blue Demons with a three to go up 50-38.

"I never liked coaches that put a rein on me for what was a good shot, what was a bad shot," Collins said on trusting Barnhizer to get back on track. "I wanted to feel that trust when I played.

"As I've coached, when it comes to offense, I do give guys a lot of freedom to take their shots and be confident in his shots."

With his hand wrapped, his right ring and pinky fingers locked together, it was an impressive display of faith in himself, from his teammates and from his coaches to keep trusting Barnhizer to take shots and, eventually, to execute.

"I kind of tweaked it at practice, it's a problem with the ligament but it's fine," Barnhizer said on the wrap, which he's worn the past two games. "When I put the wrap on and my adrenaline is in the game, I'm fine.

"It's good we have a day off, one more game before Christmas and then it can heal. It's not really affecting my touch, I might be thinking about it too much but I'll be fine."

