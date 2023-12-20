If you blinked, you might have missed Arizona State's chances in this one.

Northwestern smothered the Sun Devils from the get-go, amassing a commanding 36-13 halftime lead and never looking back on their way to a 65-46 win in in the Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Series in Phoenix.

The game may have tipped off in Arizona State's backyard in the Valley of the Sun, but it was the Wildcats who were scorching hot.

Boo Buie posted an effortless 22 points, Brooks Barnhizer rallied from two rough shooting games to post 16 on 7-for-13 shooting from the field and Ty Berry bounced back with 12 on 3-for-5 from three.

Unlike against Rhode Island, where the Cats leapt out to a 22-2 lead then almost entirely squandered it by the half, the Wildcats rode their halftime lead to a comfortable win. Arizona State took the second half with a narrow 33-29 margin, but never got within 15 points of the lead after falling behind 27-12 with 5:31 left in the first half.

Similar to the DePaul game, the Wildcats' usually dominant turnover margin was closer to a stalemate. A second-half press from the Sun Devils threw a few kinks in Northwestern's previously seamless offensive operation, and they ended up turning the ball over 12 times to Arizona State's 10.

But, just like DePaul, a game where they also allowed just 46 points, the brutal shooting from their opponent made that immaterial.

Arizona State guard Frankie Collins was the only Sun Devil to crack double digits, and he led them with 10 points. Northwestern's defense smothered the Sun Devils, forcing anemic splits of 31% from the floor, 17% from three and even 61% from the line.

Here are our takeaways from the win that lifted Northwestern's record to 8-2 (1-0 Big Ten):



