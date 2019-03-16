Jeffrey Persi is one of the most sought-after 2020 offensive linemen in southern California. The three-star prospect from San Juan Capistrano JSerra Catholic has more than 24 schools on his offer list, including both USC and UCLA.

But Northwestern earned a spot on his leaderboard after his visit last weekend.

“At this point I can say that NU is definitely one of the top schools on my list!” he said via text message.

Find out what the 6-foot-7, 265-pounder had to say about his Northwestern experience in this WildcatReport recruiting story.