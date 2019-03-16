Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-16 10:33:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Northwestern earns a spot on Persi's leaderboard

Kqhqk5cxwx0h8gvbgpjh
Jeffrey Persi
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
@WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor

Jeffrey Persi is one of the most sought-after 2020 offensive linemen in southern California. The three-star prospect from San Juan Capistrano JSerra Catholic has more than 24 schools on his offer list, including both USC and UCLA.

But Northwestern earned a spot on his leaderboard after his visit last weekend.

“At this point I can say that NU is definitely one of the top schools on my list!” he said via text message.

Find out what the 6-foot-7, 265-pounder had to say about his Northwestern experience in this WildcatReport recruiting story.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}