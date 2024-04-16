Mack Sutter says that receiving an offer from Northwestern on April 9 was a special moment.

"I always dreamed of this when I was younger," said the four-star tight end from downstate Dunlap (Ill.).

But Mack wasn't the only Sutter who felt that way. It was emotional for his father, Ed, too.

Ed Sutter played linebacker and punter for Northwestern from 1988-91. Sitting next to his son in head coach David Braun's office last Tuesday, he was brought back to the time that he sat in head coach Francis Peay's office in Evanston more than 35 years ago and received his own offer from the Wildcats.

Ed, who went on to play in the NFL, was overcome with emotion as Braun offered his son a scholarship

"My dad got a little teary," said Mack.

