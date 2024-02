While pulling a prospect out of the heart of SEC country may seem like a difficult task for Northwestern, there are signs that indicate Northwestern has several advantages in the race for Marcus Romain, a 6-foot, 190-pound quarterback.

After talking to new offensive coordinator Zach Lujan, Romain thinks his offense is an ideal fit for his dual-threat skills. He has Midwest roots and family in the Chicago area. And then, of course, there are Northwestern's academics, which appeal greatly to the 4.2 student who wants to major in data science in college.

Get to know Romain, the only outstanding offer by Northwestern for an uncommitted 2025 quarterback, in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.