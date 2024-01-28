Jonathan Stevens Jr. did something many Big Ten offenses wish they could have in 2023: he caught David Braun off guard.

The 6-foot,180-pound athlete committed to Northwestern as a safety on his Jan. 27 visit, surprising and exciting the Wildcats' head coach with the first commitment in his Class of 2025.

"Braun was like, 'Really?'," Stevens said. "He was shocked and excited when I first said [I was committed], so that was really fun... Everybody was super-pumped and excited for me, and the coaches congratulated me, welcomed me, it was really cool."

Read more about his Stevens and his journey to become the inaugural member of Northwestern's 2025 class in this WildcatReport premium story.