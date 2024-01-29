Rahouski, a 6-foot-6, 255-pound, offensive tackle, had been committed to Yale since Dec. 13. Then, within the last 72 hours, he took an official visit to Evanston, decommitted from the Bulldogs and declared for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats made another move with just nine days left until the February signing date: flipping Dennis Rahouski from Yale.

Northwestern's Class of 2024 ain't over until it's over.

Northwestern was Rahouski's first FBS offer, and he is currently unranked by Rivals.

Rahouski held offers from Yale, Minnesota State, Cornell, Bemidji State and St. Thomas. He was also recruited as a defensive lineman by other programs.

Rahouski is the third offensive lineman in Northwestern's Class of 2024, and the second since the December early signing period in a sign of how much of a priority the offensive line is for the Wildcats. Idrys Cotton signed in the early December window, and Ezomo Oratokhai committed on Jan. 13.

Northwestern's incoming class is now at 17 players, tied with the Class of 2020 for the second-most in the past five years.

More to come from WildcatReport.