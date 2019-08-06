@WildcatReport

Northwestern didn't expect to be in this position.

The Wildcats landed a verbal commitment from four-star lead guard Joe Bamisile back in April. He was the player that they planned to build their class around.

Then, just two weeks ago, Bamisile stunned Northwestern's coaches by decommitting and flipping to Virginia Tech, putting the program back to square one.

Now the Wildcats are focused on another lead guard target, Rivals150 prospect Ty Berry, who will take his official visit to Northwestern this weekend.

We talked to the 6-foot-3 Kansan to find out his mindset in advance of his arrival in Evanston.